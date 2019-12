Various Artists – Tuareg Music of the Southern Sahara

The album Tuareg Music of the Southern Sahara, originally released in 1960, will be reissued on vinyl and digital in January 2020 on Smithsonian Folkways.

The album includes female and male groups from various Tuareg tribes, including Tamesguidda, Enaden, and Kel Issekeneren.

Buy Tuareg Music of the Southern Sahara