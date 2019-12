Smithsonian Folkways has announced the reissue of the album Gambian Griot Kora Duets on vinyl and digital. Originally released in 1979, the album highlighted Gambian kora maestro Dembo Konte at the beginning of his international career together with his father Alhaji Bai Konte.

The album includes 5 tracks. Three are duos featuring Alhaji Bai Konte and Dembo Konte and the other two tracks present Dembo Konte and Ma Lamini Jobate. Release date for vinyl is January 31, 2020.

Buy Gambian Griot Kora Duets