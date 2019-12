The Old Town School of Folk Music Announces 2020 World Music Wednesdays Season

Alash in Carrboro 2017 – Photo by Angel Romero

The Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago (Illinois, USA), has announced the 2020 World Music Wednesdays season. Concerts are free, with a suggested donation of $10.

Schedule

Le Vent du Nord

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Wesli

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Miguel de León

Record release party

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Rini

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Zhou Family Band

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Beto Jamaica, Rey Vallenato

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

8:30 p.m.



Crossing Borders Music

Caribbean Roots

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Alash

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Caro Pierotto and Farofa present BR 101

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

8:30 p.m.

José del Tomate

Wednesday, 3/1January 2020

8:30 p.m.

The Revelers

Wednesday, 3/18, 2020

8:30 p.m.

Akalé Wubé with Girma Bèyènè

Wednesday, 3/18, 2020

7:00 p.m.

Aoife Scott

Wednesday, 3/25, 2020

8:30 p.m.

The Old Town School of Folk Music

4545 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

(773) 728-6000