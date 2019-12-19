Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan to Celebrate the Music of Quebec at Zankel Hall in New York

Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan

On Friday, January 24, 2020, two of the finest groups from Quebec, Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan, will perform together in Zankel Hall. The show called QuebecFest! will present the traditional and contemporary dance tunes of French-Canadian culture. The groups use hurdy-gurdy, jaw harp, guitar, and accordion along with richly harmonized songs and instrumentals.

Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan got together in 2016 and have performed traditional Quebec folk music throughout Quebec, the United States, France and Switzerland, and at the Royal Glasgow Concert Hall. In 2018, the two bands released a joint album titled

Notre Album Solo that was awarded Album of the Year—Traditional at the Quebec Association for the Recording, Concert and Video Industries (ADISQ).

More about Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan

