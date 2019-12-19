CD Reviews

A Marvelous Voyage through Acoustic Global Percussion and Electronics

Tom Teasley – All the World’s a Stage

Tom Teasley – All the World’s a Stage (T2 Music, 2012)

American percussionist and composer Tom Teasley plays an innovative mix of acoustic percussion instruments from various parts of the world along with electronic percussion devices and wind instruments.

The original tracks on All the World’s a Stage take the listener on a world music rhythmic voyage where various traditions are interweaved masterfully: West African, Afro-Cuban, Indian, Middle Eastern and Irish Celtic.

Tom Teasley plays in symphonic orchestras, jazz ensembles and also presents solo percussion performances throughout the world.  

Teasley studed global percussion with several maestros, including Glen Velez, Trichy Sankaran, Yacub Addy and Frank Malabe.

The instruments used on All the World’s a Stage include new creations as well as traditional instruments, including aquasonic, balafon, bodhran, cajon, didgi-harp, riqq, melodica, dumbek (darbuka), Korg wavedrum, Roland HandSonic, MalletKat, and bansuri whistle.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has been writing about world music music for many years. He founded the websites worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. Angel produced several TV specials for Metropolis (TVE) and co-produced “Musica NA”, a music show for Televisión Española (TVE) in Spain that featured an eclectic mix of world music, fusion, electronica, new age and contemporary classical music. Angel also produced and remastered world music albums, compilations and boxed sets for Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Music of the World.
