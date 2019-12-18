Silkroad Announces Global Musician Workshop in June

Global Musician Workshop participants

Silkroad has announced the dates of its renowned Global Musician Workshop (GMW). The classes will take place at the New England Conservatory in Boston, (Massachusetts, USA), during June 8-14, 2020.

Silkroad’s GMW is a musician training program modeled after the creation of the Silkroad Ensemble and directed by Silkroad cellist Mike Block. By making music together, GMW nurtures a community of globally minded musicians by providing an opportunity for participants to build unanticipated connections, exchange ideas, and learn from musical genres, styles, and traditions from around the world.

GMW is a open to musicians and educators 18 years of age or older from any musical background—university and conservatory students, professional and amateur performers, teachers and teaching artists, with backgrounds in Western classical, jazz, world music, or folk styles.

GMW 2020 Faculty:

Mike Block: Multi-style cello

Maeve Gilchrist: Celtic harp and voice

Sierra Hull: American bluegrass

Balla Kouyaté: Malian balafon

Hankus Netsky: Klezmer multi-instrumentalist

Edward Perez: Afro-Latin bass

Kala Ramnath: Indian Carnatic violin

Bassam Saba: Arabic oud/flute/violin

Shane Shanahan: World percussion

Wu Man: Chinese pipa

More details at silkroad.org/gmw.