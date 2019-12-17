World Music Act Bokanté Announces 2020 U.S. Tour

Bokanté – Photo by York Tillyer

Transnational world music band Bokanté has announced a US tour in Spring 2020. Bokanté’s album What Heat is nominated for Best World Music album. What Heat is a collaboration with Metropole Orkest and British arranger and conductor Jules Buckley.

Bokanté – What Heat

The word Bokanté means ‘exchange’ in Guadeloupean Creole, the language of singer Malika Tirolien, who grew up in the island. Bokanté includes musicians from 5 countries. The band was formed by Snarky Puppy’s Michael League: “I wanted to put together a band that traces the blues from its roots in Africa and the Arab world throughout the diaspora and into a modern context. A big part of the blues belongs to an acoustic idiom; I wanted this band to pursue how groove-based and soulful it can be.”

Tour dates:

February 22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

February 23 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

February 26 – North Bethesda, MD – AMP by Strathmore

February 28 – Frederick, MD – Weinberg Center for the Arts

February 29 – Newark, NJ – Victoria Theatre

March 1 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub

April 30 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theater

May 1 – Davis, CA – Mondavi Centre for Arts

May 2, San Francisco, CA – SF Jazz

May 3, San Francisco, CA – SF Jazz