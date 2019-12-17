Deep Impressions of Monk and Reggae

Monty Alexander – Wareika Hill, Rastamonk Vibrations

Monty Alexander – Wareika Hill, Rastamonk Vibrations (MACD Records, 2019)

Monty Alexander, one of Jamaica’s greatest jazz musicians, celebrates two of his major influences on Wareika Hill, Rastamonk Vibrations. Alexander reconstructs jazz classics composed by Thelonious Monk and recreates them by adding a deeply Jamaican flavor in the form of irresistible reggae grooves.

The album was recorded throughout several years and also includes a live piece recorded in Paris.

Wareika Hill, Rastamonk Vibrations is masterfully arranged and features an impressive cast of musicians. Two jazz heavy weights also join as guests: guitarist John Scofield and saxophonist Joe Lovano.

Two tracks on the album were not composed by Monk, although he played them: the Christian hymn “Abide with Me” and “Bemsha Swing,” composed by drummer Denzil Best, Thelonious Monk’s friend.

Wareika Hill refers to the place near the Monty Alexander’s home in Jamaica, where he first saw and heard Rastafarians playing drums and smoking ganja.

Lineup: Monty Alexander on piano; J.J. Shakur on acoustic bass; Jason Brown on drums; Obed Calvaire on drums; Andy Bassford on guitar; Karl Wright on drums and percussion; Leon Duncan on electric bass; Courtney Panton on electric bass; Junior Wedderburn on Nyabinghi drums; Abashani Wedderburn on Nyabinghi drums; Bongo Billy on Nyabinghi drums; Earl Appleton on electric keyboards; Ron Blake on tenor saxophone; Wayne Escoffery on tenor saxophone; Andrae Murchison on trombone; Joe Lovano on tenor saxophone; and John Scofield on guitar.

Buy Wareika Hill, Rastamonk Vibrations

More about Monty Alexander