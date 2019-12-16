Gnawa Culture Inscribed in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Gnawa musicians – Photo courtesy of Direction du patrimoine culturel, Morocco, 2015

Gnawa culture has been inscribed this month in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Gnawa refers to a series of musical events, performances, communal practices and healing rituals that combine secular and sacred elements, including all-night therapeutic possession rituals.

Originally practiced by groups and individuals transported by the slave trade dating back to the 16th century, Gnawa now forms part of Morocco’s multidimensional culture and identity.

The number of groups and master musicians is steadily growing in Morocco’s villages and major cities and Gnawa groups organize festivals all year round.

