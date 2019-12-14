Montreal’s Productions Nuits d’Afrique Announces Its Winter 2020 concerts

Mamoutou Dembélé

Canadian world music presenters Nuits d’Afrique have announced a set of upcoming performances. This series of concerts will begin with the winner of the Golden Syli (Syli d’Or) 2019 world music award, Mamoutou Dembélé, known as “Emde” (Mali) who will present a show imbued with Manding blues on February 6, 2020, at Club Balattou in Montreal, Canada.

Fatoumata Diawara at Shakori Hills 2012 – Photo by Angel Romero

The program will culminate with outstanding vocalist and guitarist Fatoumata Diawara (Mali), who will return to Montreal on February 23, 2020, at The National venue.

Schedule:

Emde

Club Balattou, February 6, 2020, 9:00 pm

Urban Africa Evening with Degg J Force 3 and guest

The National, February 15, 2020, 21:00

Fatoumata Diawara

The National, February 23, 2020, 20:30